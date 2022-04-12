Steamboat Pilot & Today names Shelby Reardon as assistant, digital editor

Shelby Reardon, who has been the sports editor since July 2019, has taken a new role as the assistant editor and digital engagement editor at the Steamboat Pilot & Today.



The Steamboat Pilot & Today has promoted Shelby Reardon, a fixture of the newsroom for almost three years, to the role of assistant editor and digital engagement editor.

Reardon joined the Pilot in July 2019 after working as the sports editor at the Dickinson Press in North Dakota. She takes over after the Pilot’s former assistant editor, Cuyler Meade, left the position to accept a job with Memorial Hospital at the beginning of the month.

“Shelby has been a key piece of our operation ever since she joined the Pilot back in 2019,” Editor Eli Pace said. ‘“She commands respect across the newsroom, has deep ties in the community and was a natural choice for an expanded role here. I know she will continue to do great things for us and for the community as we look to her even more in her new role.”

As sports editor for the Pilot, Reardon has been a frequent sight on the sidelines at local sporting events, on the slopes at Steamboat Resort and Howelsen Hill, and much more. She’s proven her ability with a camera and through her reporting on local events and breaking news, while also producing a robust outdoors beat and bolstering the Pilot’s digital capabilities.

Some of Reardon’s favorite assignments over the last four years include covering the first women’s Nordic combined World Cup season and covering her first Olympics, even if it was done remotely and meant getting up very early in the morning to watch the 2022 Games in Beijing.

“I had a blast and I am proud of the stories I told and the coverage I gave to our local Olympians,” Reardon said. “I also hope to keep doing Trail of the Week and adventure columns whenever possible.”

Reardon graduated from Boston University with a journalism degree in May 2017 with a focus on sports reporting and a concentration in English. After college, she accepted the job in Dickinson, North Dakota, where Reardon served as a beat writer for college athletics, managed a sports reporter and worked closely with copy editors and designers.

Reardon said she will always love sports and will greatly miss covering all the events, games and athletes she has come to know so well, but the time had come for her to look at the next step in her career.

“I hope being in this role deepens my connection to the community and allows me to help our team bring the Yampa Valley important and intriguing stories,” Reardon said of the promotion, which went into effect Monday, April 11.

The Pilot is now seeking a sports reporter.