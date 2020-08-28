Steamboat Pilot & Today Hot Air Balloon Rodeo to be livestreamed
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — This year’s Steamboat Pilot & Today Hot Air Balloon Rodeo, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29 and Sunday, Aug. 30, is taking a dramatically different approach in order to comply with COVID-19 health protocols.
To ensure safe distancing, the launch site at Bald Eagle Lake will not be open to the public for our weekend launches. Neither will be the private property that surrounds the launch site — please respect the rights of others and do not trespass, walk along U.S. Highway 40 in search of a view or otherwise put yourself or others in danger.
I know, we’re bummed too that we can’t have 5,000 people on site, but we want to maximize safety in putting on this iconic event for a 39th year.
With that in mind, Pilot & Today will livestream the event on Saturday and Sunday. We plan three different video streams: two on our Facebook channel @SteamboatPilot and one on our Instagram channel @SteamboatPilot.
