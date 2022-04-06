Steamboat Pilot & Today hires reporter Spencer Powell

Steamboat Pilot & Today Reporter Spencer Powell.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Steamboat Pilot & Today has bolstered its editorial staff with the hiring of Spencer Powell, a local who has been living in the Steamboat community since Christmas Day 2018.

Powell comes into the reporter’s position previously held by Alison Berg. Going forward, Powell will be focusing much of his coverage on public safety issues, Steamboat Springs city government and the ski industry.

“One of Spencer’s first missions will be restoring The Record, but we’re a small staff so I’m sure you’ll see him covering a wide variety of story topics,” Editor Eli Pace said. “Most important, I believe Spencer will be a great addition for our newsroom, and I really think our readers are going to enjoy his work, especially since he has been living in the community for almost four years now and knows the area well.”

Powell graduated from Northern Arizona University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2017. During his time in college, Powell frequently contributed to the school’s newspaper, The Lumberjack, as well as having his work published in Arizona Wine Lifestyle, a wine magazine based in Sedona, Arizona.

Powell also worked as the head writer for UTV62, managing a team of more than 10 scriptwriters, who produced promos, short films and TV programs.

Soon after his college graduation, Powell packed up his belongings and moved to Colorado. Most recently, Powell has worked as a server for the Haymaker Patio and Grill.

“I wanted to live in Steamboat,” Powell said of his reasons for choosing to make Routt County his home. “That was the goal. I came out here because I love this town. Being able to be here and fulfill my dream of working at a newspaper is, I guess, two dreams coming true.”