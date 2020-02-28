Steamboat Pilot keeps readers survey open for 1 more week

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Pilot & Today is extending its 2020 readers survey for an additional week to gather more input. The survey will remain open until 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 6.

The survey includes 39 questions and takes less than 10 minutes to complete. Questions focus on how readers interact with the Pilot & Today, what topics they’re most interested in reading about and how they spend their time and money.

“The survey is not scientific, but the results give us general insight into readership, audience engagement and consumer behavior,” said Editor Lisa Schlichtman. “It’s very important for us to understand our audience, and this survey helps us with that goal.”

The last time the Pilot & Today conducted a readers survey was in 2017.

To complete the survey, click here.

Respondents can enter to win either a VIP balloon ride for two at the Steamboat Pilot & Today Hot Air Balloon Rodeo in July or two $50 gift cards good at nearly 200 Steamboat Springs businesses. Winners will be selected by random drawing.