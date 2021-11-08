Steamboat PD seeks public’s help in ID’ing 5-year-old caller who reported pregnant mother had fallen

The Steamboat Springs Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a 5-year-old girl who contacted police Monday morning.

Routt County Communications’ non-emergency phone line received a call shortly before 11 a.m. from a girl who indicated her pregnant mother had fallen down the stairs in their home and was unconscious, potentially not breathing. The girl, who was in and out of communication with authorities, reported her address to be on Bear Drive in Steamboat. The girl also identified her mother as Ally Jones.

Officers dispatched to that location forced entry into the home but were unable to locate either party.

With help from Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue, officers then went door to door in hopes they might locate the girl and her mother or that neighbors could have additional knowledge of the individuals. Authorities also checked on homes along similarly named streets elsewhere in the county.

Ultimately those efforts didn’t lead to further information.

A geographical location of the girl could not be ascertained, according to authorities, as the call was placed from a phone number using VOIP, or voice calls over internet, and was unable to be traced. Such calls can be made from any device with an internet connection.

Authorities also contacted local schools and obstetrician professionals in hopes of gaining more information, but no other leads were discovered.

Steamboat police are now asking the public to come forward with any knowledge of the situation, whether or not it was simply a mistaken call or somebody actually requiring assistance. The public is asked to contact Routt County Communications at 970-879-1144.

