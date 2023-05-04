Steamboat paving program to begin later this month
Steamboat Springs crews will soon begin their annual late-spring paving work.
The paving and striping program will commence around May 15, with paving expected to be completed around June 18 and striping beginning Father’s Day and wrapping up later in June.
United Companies was awarded the $1.7 million contract and will mill and pave 12 city streets and three alleys.
Streets
- West End Village
- Curve Court (U.S. Highway 40 to Shield Drive)
- Nob Street
- Fifth Street (Oak Street to Pine Street)
- Short Street
- James Street
- Second Street (Maple Street to Harms Court)
- Fish Creek Falls Road (Third Street to Harwig Circle)
- Harwig Circle
- Telemark Court
- Medicine Springs
- Eagle Ridge Drive
Alleys
- Diagon (west of Grand Street)
- Pine to Aspen (Between Eighth and Ninth streets)
- Broad (Nob Street to Park Avenue)
