Steamboat outdoor ice rink opens in new, convenient location

The free community ice rink in Steamboat Springs is now open to the public daily. Its new location is between Howelsen Ice Arena and the rodeo grounds.

City of Steamboat Springs/Courtesy photo

Steamboat Springs’ free outdoor community ice rink is now open, but it won’t be found in the same spot as last year.

The ice rink is now in the parking lot between Howelsen Ice Arena and the rodeo grounds, a much more convenient location for users. Not only is the rink more accessible to users, but allows for the zamboni to make a quick trip over and clear the ice. The new setup allows users to take a quick walk over to the ice arena to use the restroom.

“It’s been a challenge getting the outdoor rink ready with the heavy snow and warmer temperatures,” said Recreation Supervisor Nick Carelli in a news release on Monday, Feb. 6. “Staff has worked hard to make the outdoor activity occur this winter, and we are excited for the community to come out and enjoy this fun, free amenity.”

This year’s rink was built slightly different as well, further prolonging the timeline. Instead of using reinforced walls and a plastic liner, this sheet was built on hard-packed snow to form a “glacial-like surface,” according to the city.

Freezing the surface took days of work under perfect conditions. Heavy snow has kept the city from completing the rink.

The rink is open from dawn until 10 p.m. every day, but users are asked to limit midday skating as warm weather activity could ruin the ice.

There are provided shovels and users are encouraged to clear the ice before and after use. Skate rentals however, are not provided. There is a skate library, though, just inside the main entrance of the ice arena for anyone wanting to borrow skates.

“We urge folks to be courteous and share the ice so everyone can lace up and enjoy this community amenity safely,” Carelli said in the release. “The past two seasons were a ton of fun, and we ask everyone to help keep the facility clean, safe and enjoyable so we can enjoy another successful season.”