Steamboat only 1% down in city sales tax collection from 2019 to 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Despite concern with the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Steamboat Springs ended 2020 with only a 1.3% decrease in sales tax collections from the previous year.

Sales tax collection, which serve as the city’s primary source of revenue, decreased in December 2020 compared to 2019, according to reports released this week by the city. Before December, the city had a four-month streak of increasing its sales tax over the prior year, which saw a decrease due to the pandemic.

The city brought in $3,725,431 in December 2020, down 3.6% from the same month in 2019. The decrease further pushed down the city’s cumulative sales tax collection, which remained down since March 2020. Total sales tax collected in 2020 was $27,693,979. December collections represent about 13% of annual collections, according to the city.

Despite the decrease in December, collections were up in multiple categories, including for grocery stores; construction and home improvement; liquor stores; marijuana; and miscellaneous retail and utilities. Collections from restaurants had the highest decline, down about 30% from December 2019.

December also marked the second month that collections in the lodging and amenities category were down compared with the previous year since that category rebounded in August 2020. Because of COVID-19 restrictions that were previously in place, sales tax collected from lodging decreased through late spring and summer.





Individuals purchasing goods from outside of town, namely through direct online ordering or other methods, contributed to a 23.4% increase in sales tax collected from that category. Sales tax collected from purchases on the mountain, however, were down 29% from 2019.

The city’s accommodations tax was down 23% in December compared to last year. Accommodations tax was down about 12% for the year.

The accommodation tax is primarily dedicated to local trail projects since the Yampa Street improvements portion of Referendum 2A was completed last year. A small amount each year also is dedicated toward the marketing of these projects and capital improvements at Haymaker Golf Course.

