Steamboat office of Coldwell Banker earns company award

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs office of Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties has been named a bronze level Coldwell Banker Premier Office for 2019, one of the highest honors given to Coldwell Banker offices. This is the fifth year the Steamboat Springs office has received this award.

The bronze level standing, based on average production per sales associate, places the office in the top 22% of all Coldwell Banker offices internationally. It is one of just 299 offices worldwide to receive this award.

“We were thrilled to learn that our Steamboat Springs office is once again recognized as one of the top Coldwell Banker offices,” said Julie Thurston, managing director of the Coldwell Banker office in Steamboat, in a news release. “This designation speaks to the trust placed in us by our clients, and the dedication of our agents and staff to providing exceptional service.”