Steamboat Nordic combined athlete earns fifth at Junior Worlds
Three of Steamboat’s own competed in Nordic combined events at the FIS Junior World Ski Championships Wednesday, Feb. 1 to Saturday, Feb. 4 in Whistler, Canada.
Kicking things off with the men’s team normal hill event on Feb. 1, Niklas Malacinski had the top jump for Team U.S.A. and anchored the four-leg relay race to help the team earn fourth place, finishing just 40 seconds behind Team Austria in bronze.
In the individual normal hill competition Friday, Feb. 3, Malacinski posted the best jump of the entire field, giving him a 17 second head start in the cross country race.
The snow was coming down in Whistler as Malacinski pushed through the conditions, while leaving a cleared path behind him for other racers. He ultimately crossed the finish line in fifth place at 26 minutes, 30 second for the 10k race.
On the women’s side, Steamboat’s Alexa Brabec and Tess Arnone jumped to 21st and 23rd, respectively, but made up some places in the race with Brabec skiing to 14th and Arnone taking 19th overall.
Both Brabec and Arnone were back in action the following day for the mixed team normal hill event where the group finished seventh.
