Steamboat nonprofit, SSWSC partner for presentation of film on mental health in ski industry

Steamboat nonprofit Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide is partnering with the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club to screen a breakthrough documentary about mental health in the ski and snowboard industry.

“Mountain in my Mind,” directed by John Padilla, is the first of its kind to interview skiers across the Rocky Mountain Range, addressing a number of mental health topics, including depression, anxiety, sexual assault, body dysmorphia, and others.

The film also features nearly 50% men and 50% women, includes all types of skiing and takes viewers to mountain regions all over North America.

“Mountain in my Mind” will be played at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Howelsen Hill Lodge. Tickets are available for $10 either online , by messaging @MountainInMyMind on Instagram, or at the door on Saturday. There will also be gear raffles before each show.

All proceeds from the ticket and giveaway sales will go toward suicide prevention in the ski industry.

For more, go to EventBrite.com and search “Mountain in my Mind.”