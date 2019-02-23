Steamboat native Nordic ski coach wins state award

DENVER — Steamboat Springs native Kyle Steitz, who started a Nordic ski team at Poudre High School in Fort Collins, was awarded the Nordic Coach of the Year on Friday, Feb. 22, in Durango.

The award was voted on by high school Nordic ski coaches and athletic directors at the state championships.

