Steamboat native dies while skiing in Montana
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A Steamboat Springs native died Tuesday afternoon while skiing in the Bridger Mountains in Gallatin County, Montana, according to authorities.
Caroline Lupori, a 2019 Steamboat Springs High School graduate who resided in Bozeman, Montana, was skiing near Sacajawea Peak, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.
Lupori was joined by another woman Tuesday as she hiked from Fairy Lake to ski the Great One, a steep 1,500-foot gully in the Bridger Range just north of Bozeman. Lupori fell from the area and sustained serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
The other woman administered CPR but was unsuccessful. Gallatin County Search and Rescue volunteers then responded to the scene via helicopter, according to the sheriff’s office.
