STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club freestyle skier Kenzie Radway has a newfound appreciation for coming home after landing first- and second-place finishes at last weekend's NorAm Cup events in Steamboat Springs.

"It was so cool to have an event in my hometown and to be able to ski on a course I know, and I have grown up on," the 15-year-old mogul skier said. "It was so cool to have other people come to my town and say to me, ‘Wow, it's gorgeous here. You live in such a cool place.’ It just helped me appreciate our town even more."

Radway, who won Sunday's dual moguls event and was second in Saturday's single moguls, was back on an airplane Monday headed to Apex Mountain Resort in Canada to compete in the fourth and final NorAm Cup event of the winter.

It will be Radway's last chance to achieve her goal of climbing to the top of the podium in a single moguls competition.

"That would be a big goal," said Radway, a sophomore at Steamboat Mountain School. "But if I ski well and put down a run I'm proud of, I'll be happy. That would be what I'm hoping for the most. The results will come with that."

This is Radway's second year on the NorAm Cup tour. Last year, she skied in two of the four events, and this year, she has competed in three of the four. She is hoping to ski in all four events next year and is eying a World Cup start or a spot on U.S. Ski Team — someday.

But one thing at a time.

"I was happy with what I did. Of course, everyone wants to be on the top of the podium," Radway said about her single moguls results in Steamboat. "I'm happy with how I skied, and I'm happy for the girl that took first. But, I want to work harder, so that, someday, I can be on top."

In Saturday's single moguls event, Radway was beaten by U.S. skier Kai Owens for the top spot on the podium. U.S. skier Madison Hogg took third, and Steamboat skier Maggie Ryan was 10th in the international field that included skiers from Australia, Canada, Japan and the U.S.

Radway won Sunday's dual event. She is undefeated in duals this winter, finishing just in front of Steamboat's Ryan in the finals. Hogg came in third that day.

Radway's strong showing in Steamboat last weekend, combined with another strong showing (first in duals, second in singles) in Vermont earlier this year, has her ranked as the top female mogul skier in the NorAm Cup standings. Ryan is ranked fifth.

Steamboat's Landon Wendler placed sixth and was the top Steamboat finisher in the men's single moguls competition, which also was held Saturday in Steamboat.

"Sixth may not sound as impressive as Kenzie's finish," Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Freestyle Director Bobby Aldighieri said. "It's tough on the guys side, and he's technically a very, very fine skier. It's just trying to figure out the competitive craft. He finished first going into the super finals, which is the top six. He made a couple of mistakes that put him in sixth, but it's just not that easy."

The event was won by Jack Kariotis with Kalman Heims in second and Ian Beauregard in third. All three skiers were from the U.S.

Wendler closed out the weekend with a ninth-place finish in the dual mogul event that was won by Canadian Elliot Vaillancourt. Heims was second, and American teammate Jackson Harvey was third. Wendler is currently sitting in ninth place in the overall NorAm Cup rankings.

Radway, Ryan and Wendler will be skiing at the final NorAm Cup event this weekend at Apex Mountain Resort in Canada. The skiers will train Thursday and Friday before competing in the single moguls event Saturday and wrapping things up Sunday with the dual moguls event.

