Steamboat Marathon volunteers needed
Steamboat Marathon organizers are seeking volunteers to fill a variety of positions June 3 and race day on June 4. All volunteers will receive a free volunteer t-shirt and lunch.
Volunteer positions vary from setting up stations, handing out water, food or medals, organizing runner bags, cleanup and other roles. To learn more, or sign up for a volunteer spot, bit.ly/42xP15s.
