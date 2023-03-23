 Steamboat Marathon volunteers needed | SteamboatToday.com
Steamboat Marathon volunteers needed

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Race volunteers Nancy Cowen, center, and Zoe Welch, left, pass out drinks as half-marathon runners pass the 11-mile aid station on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Steamboat. This was Welch’s sixth year volunteering to help with the Steamboat Marathon.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Marathon organizers are seeking volunteers to fill a variety of positions June 3 and race day on June 4. All volunteers will receive a free volunteer t-shirt and lunch.

Volunteer positions vary from setting up stations, handing out water, food or medals, organizing runner bags, cleanup and other roles. To learn more, or sign up for a volunteer spot, bit.ly/42xP15s.

