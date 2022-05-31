Steamboat Marathon to create multiple street closures Sunday

Runners competing in the Steamboat Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K run will converge downtown Sunday, June 5, which means there will be street closures and additional traffic control measures in place, according to a news release from the city.

Westbound lanes of Lincoln Avenue will be closed from Fifth to 11th streets, and vehicle traffic will be split between the two eastbound lanes on U.S. Highway 40. Rolling closures will also be in place between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Fifth Street between Lincoln Avenue and Oak Street to accommodate the start of the 10K race. Additionally, Sixth Street will be closed between Lincoln Avenue and Oak Street from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Vendors Expo and other race activities.

City officials urge drivers to anticipate runners, support vehicles and emergency apparatus on Routt County Road 129. Non-race vehicles should slow down and give ample room when passing.

Additional traffic controls will be in place further north on C.R. 129 creating detours and one-way traffic, as well as at key race points such as Elk River Estates, Cullen’s Corner, Moon Hill, Steamboat Springs Airport and intersections with Routt County Road 44.

The 41st annual running of the Steamboat Marathon is a certified Boston Marathon qualifier, and was ranked as one of the “Top 10 Destination Marathons in North America,” according to the news release.

“The Steamboat Marathon is a unique combination of beautiful scenery and extraordinary people, which makes this race fun for everyone who participates,” said Paul Sachs, the Steamboat Marathon race director. “Runners from all over the country look forward to the Steamboat Marathon because it is still a relatively small race with a hometown feel and it’s a race where every runner counts.”