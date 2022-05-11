Steamboat Marathon seeks volunteer help
The 41st annual Steamboat Marathon, Half Marathon, 10k, and Kids’ Fun Run on June 5 will need a few helping hands.
Event organizers have an assortment of jobs from packet pickup on June 3 to the cleanup crew on June 5. The marathon needs help with setup, staffing aid stations and congratulating the runners as they finish. All volunteers will receive a free volunteer T-shirt and lunch. Sign up at Signup.com/go/PBrMVvG.
