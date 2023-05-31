Steamboat Marathon brings street closures to town Sunday

As athletes flock to downtown Steamboat Springs for the Steamboat Marathon, Half Marathon and 10-kilometer races this Sunday, drivers can expect several street closures throughout the day.

All races will finish downtown, which will cause the closure of Sixth Street between Lincoln Avenue and Oak Street from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Vendors Expo and other race activities.

The westbound lanes of Lincoln Avenue will be closed from Fifth to 11th streets where all racers will finish their runs. The normally designated eastbound lanes in that area will be split from one lane of vehicle traffic in each direction.

There will also be a rolling closure on Fifth Street from Lincoln to Oak on Sunday morning between 6 and 9 a.m. for the start of the 10K race.

Those traveling on County Road 129 (Elk River Road) should expect to be driving alongside runners, support vehicles and emergency apparatus on the road. Motorists are advised to slow down and give runners space when passing.

Further north on CR 129, there will be detours and one-way traffic. Drivers should expect traffic delays and allow for extra travel time.