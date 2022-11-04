Steamboat Marathon announces new presenting sponsor
The Steamboat Springs Chamber announced Alpine Bank as the new presenting sponsor of the Steamboat Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K in a news release on Thursday, Nov. 3.
The 42nd annual race will be held June 4.
“Alpine Bank has absolutely loved being involved in the marathon for 15-plus years, so we were excited to be given the opportunity to be the 2023 presenting sponsor of the Steamboat Marathon,” said Adonna Allen, Alpine Bank market president of Steamboat Springs/Summit County, in the release. “The marathon offers runners an opportunity to experience one of the most beautiful courses in the country while bringing our community together for an amazing race.”
As presenting sponsor, Alpine Bank will rally the community to support the runners and provide amazing aid stations and a finish line celebration downtown for all racers, families and volunteers.
“We are excited to welcome Alpine Bank as the Presenting Sponsor of the Steamboat Marathon. As an iconic Colorado community-based Marathon, we’re happy to have a community-focused Colorado bank as a partner,” said Paul Sachs, Steamboat Marathon race director, in the release.
For more information, visit SteamboatMarathon.com.
