Steamboat man retires from local post office after 26 years

Ken Grady has been a fixture at the Steamboat Springs Post Office for 26 years. Grady will work his final day Friday.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — When Ken Grady leaves his job at the Steamboat Springs Post Office at the end of his workday Friday, he will be walking away from customers he enjoys, coworkers he loves and a job he has held for 26 years.

“Dealing with the customers in the front may have been the best part. I really enjoyed that, and it was great to meet everybody.” Grady said when asked what he would miss most after retiring. “When I go to the grocery store, or I go around town, everybody always says, ‘hey’ and all that. I really like that.”

Grady started working at the post office in Steamboat in 1993.

“One day they gave me a call and offered me a job here,” Grady recalls. “I went with the stable job with good pay and good health insurance.”

He left his position at Central Park Liquor and went to work at the post office where he sorted the mail and spent his days making sure people were able to send cards to loved ones and friends, send and receive important letters and pay their bills. He also helped to make sure that all those important packages ended up in the hands of his customers, and when there was a problem, he said he did his best to resolve it.

For the past 10 years, he has been in the front working as a clerk. On most days, he is behind the counter answering questions, offering helpful advice and greeting those who need to do more than just drop a letter in the box out front.

It’s been a great position for Grady, who said he truly enjoys interacting with the customers, and on most days, the pace at the downtown post office. He admits things can get a little hectic around the holidays, but that’s just a part of the job.

“Christmas was long hours and hard work, but you know we had to do it, ” Grady said. “I won’t miss that, and I’ll be able to hang out with my 10-year-old (daughter) next Christmas.”

As Grady leaves the job that has been part of his life for nearly three decades, he still believes the post office plays an important role in the community.

“I feel like we have to be here, and we will be here forever,” he said. “It’s even in the Constitution.”

