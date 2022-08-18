Steamboat man dies while hiking on Mica Basin trail

A 72-year-old Steamboat man died while hiking on the Mica Basin trail in North Routt on Friday, Aug. 12.

According to the Routt County Coroner, David Scott died while hiking with his wife about 4.5 miles up the somewhat remote trail off of Seedhouse Road.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, but it appeared to be a result of a medical incident, according to the Routt County Sheriff’s office.

David Scott was hiking with his wife, Aleka, on Friday afternoon. The two were separated as they approached the lake at different paces, according to the Routt County Sheriff’s report. Aleka was speaking with a group that soon went down the trail and discovered David on the ground.

A medical professional in the group began CPR. Another group soon followed, saw the scene and returned to the lake to alert Aleka and law enforcement.

The call initially came in as a CPR in progress, alerting North Routt Fire Protection District and Routt County Search and Rescue. Classic Air Medical was also called due to the remoteness of the incident.

“Due to the terrain and the distance, which was about 4.5 miles from the trailhead,” said Sgt. Jacob Carlson, “they were able to respond in about 20 minutes.”

The medical professional persisted with CPR for about 15 to 20 minutes, but Scott was never revived.

Classic flew to a spot on Seedhouse Road where other responders were waiting. Due to the elevation, the helicopter could only taxi one or two people at a time.

Classic Air brought a sheriff’s deputy up to the scene, where the deputy took photos and investigated the death before the helicopter flew the deputy and the deceased down to Seedhouse Road.

“There was no suspicious circumstances. That’s why our deputy was able to handle that,” Carlson said.

