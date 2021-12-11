UPDATED: Steamboat man dies after plane crashes on Emerald Mountain

Updated at 9 a.m. with information about closures on Emerald.

A 46-year-old male was pronounced dead after his plane crashed Friday evening at the top of Emerald Mountain, according to officials.

The man, a Steamboat Springs resident, was the only person in the aircraft. He was traveling from Cody, Wyoming, to the Steamboat Springs Airport when Denver Air Center lost contact with him at around 6 p.m., Routt County Undersheriff Doug Scherar said Saturday morning.

The air center contacted the sheriff’s office, which was able to track the man’s plane to the Emerald Mountain area, west of downtown Steamboat. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers used snowmobiles to access the top of Emerald and located the man, who was deceased.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Backcountry access on Emerald is closed until further notice, but normal downhill operations at Howelsen Hill Ski Area are open, Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Director Angela Cosby said.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

