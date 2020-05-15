Steamboat man arrested on drug distribution charges

Luke Anderson

Luke Anderson

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A Steamboat Springs man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of having more than 18 grams of what authorities believe to be cocaine found during a traffic stop.

Luke Anderson, 27, was charged with possession of an unlawful substance with the intent to distribute, a felony, according to an arrest affidavit obtained from the Routt County Sheriff’s Office.

At 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies pulled over a vehicle traveling eastbound near the base of Rabbit Ears Pass for having busted tail lights, according to the affidavit. Anderson was a passenger in the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, John Trolley, is on bond for possessing more than 112 grams of heroin relating to a drug bust that occurred in January. Trolley was not charged in this most recent incident, according to Lt. Ryan Adrian with the Sheriff’s Office.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Based on Trolley’s criminal history, the deputy requested a K-9 unit, which arrived about five minutes later. After the K-9 indicated that drugs might be inside the vehicle, deputies conducted a search. During their investigation, they found a plastic bag in Anderson’s pants containing 18.3 grams of a powder that field-tested for cocaine, a Schedule II drug, according to the affidavit.

Deputies estimated the amount of cocaine found on Anderson has a street value between $1,800 and $2,160.

During the search, deputies also found a brown backpack in the front passenger floorboard where Anderson was sitting. The backpack contained a digital scale with a white, powdery residue that also field-tested positive for cocaine, according to the affidavit. Another bag of powder, weighing about 162 grams, was in the backpack, but field tests could not identify the substance.

Anderson was booked into the Routt County Jail and issued a $10,000 personal recognizance bond. He is scheduled for a bond appearance June 3 at the Routt County Justice Center, according to court records.

To reach Derek Maiolo, call 970-871-4247, email dmaiolo@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @derek_maiolo.