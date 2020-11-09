Steamboat man arrested for alleged burglary, trespassing at local business

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A 32-year-old Steamboat Springs man was arrested Saturday and charged with multiple felony charges in connection with the recent burglary of a local business, according to court documents.

Nathan Thompson has been charged by the 14th Judicial District Court in Steamboat with second-degree burglary, a class 4 felony; first-degree criminal trespassing, a class 5 felony; and theft, a class 6 felony, according to court records.

Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded Oct. 24 to a report of a Fender Passport speaker found in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue. There was a Colorado Event Rentals sticker on it, along with a phone number. Officers called the number and spoke with the owners of Colorado Event Rentals, who met officers at their business in the 1900 block of Loggers Lane to ensure nothing else was stolen, according to an affidavit filed with the 14th Judicial District Court.

When they arrived, one of the owners realized the backdoor had been left open. An employee called to the site recognized several other items were missing, including drills, drill chargers, batteries, generators, LED lights and a set of keys. The items totaled $3,375, according to the affidavit.

On Oct. 27, officers reviewed video footage in and around the business from when the items were believed to have been stolen. They identified Thompson, a white man with medium build and dark-colored hair.

Thompson was being held at the Routt County Jail on separate, unrelated charges. Officers there questioned him about the theft, but he opted not to speak to law enforcement without an attorney present.

Thompson faces up to three years in prison if convicted for criminal trespassing, up to 18 years for theft and up to six years for burglary.

To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.