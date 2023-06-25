Steamboat local who overcame grief looks to share experience with others

Heidi Peterson was a freshman in high school when she found out her mother’s death was due to suicide, not pneumonia, as she had been told the previous decade. A suicide attempt by her brother at the time brought the news to light.

Peterson describes grief as a constant in her life, something that has lived in her, her household and her family members for as long as she could remember.

“It affected me in school,” Peterson said. “I struggled but I just thought I was stupid, as did teachers. I grew up in a house where there was just a lot of sadness that was never really dealt with. I was worried about everybody else around me and did not acknowledge my own grief.”

In adulthood, Peterson would lose a good friend who had beaten cancer once but not the second time, and later her father. With time came the recognition of her grief.

She moved to Steamboat in 2013, and for the first time started to work on healing. She spent time in nature and sought professional help. Eventually, she came to the realization it is possible to live with grief in a way that’s not debilitating.

After exploring different avenues of coping, Peterson found one that worked, and she realized it could help others as well. Peterson said it was her 51st birthday when she realized that it was now or never, so she set off and created the “Path to Healing Grief Retreats.” She pulled together resources that helped her cope with her grief, rented a retreat center and set a date for September.

“This retreat is bringing together many of the things that were helpful to me in my process of grieving,” Peterson said.

The retreat emphasizes using nature to heal and features therapists, body workers, sound healers, herbalists and massage therapists.

Peterson secured the Authentic Living Heartland Retreat Center in Dolores from Sept. 17-23 for her first retreat.

The retreat will include two therapists, Paige Roberts, Ph.D., and Catherine Leitess. Roberts specializes in grief and implements various neuroscience and quantum physics modalities into her practices. Letiress specializes in working with brain injuries, emotional trauma, grief and PTSD.

“I started working with Paige and I was amazed at the progress I was making with her in a very short period of time,” Peterson said. “Her work is very effective and exactly what the retreat needs.”

Leitress approached Peterson about wanting to be a part of the retreat. Not wanting to increase the price, Peterson told her she was not sure she could afford to take her on. Leitress wanted to help regardless and volunteered her services without raising the price.

Peterson kept the price to $3,400 for a double room and $3,900 for a single room for the week.

Leitress has training and certifications in Biodynamic Craniosacral Therapy, and she has experience with grief herself. When her husband took his life more than 20 years ago, she turned to cranial sacral work. After witnessing the emotional healing that it brought her, she set on a path to share the benefits with others.

Biodynamic Craniosacral Therapy is a form of body therapy generally performed on a massage table that focuses on the inherent health of the body with a focus on the nervous system. The therapist typically looks to bring about natural adjustments from within the body’s own resources.

In addition to counseling, there will be sound therapy and Reiki Energy Healing done. Peterson also will lead hikes and teach yoga, as she is a certified instructor. The retreat has space for eight people and includes a chef and herbalist who will cook for the week. Peterson said much of the food will be plant-based.

Additionally, the Authentic Living Heartland Retreat Center has two labyrinths. These structures created for moving mediation are designed to have people walk in a specific pattern and are meant to be a meditative experience. People can register for the retreat on the Path to Healing Grief Retreats site. Registration closes Aug. 1.

People will have the opportunity to work with Roberts beyond the retreat, and Peterson said she is planning monthly hikes for those who complete the retreat.