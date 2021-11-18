Steamboat liquor, marijuana stores see sales tax collection decrease in September





Sales tax collections during September in the city of Steamboat Springs were roughly 17% more than the same period last year, according to a report recently released by the city.

Collections in September totaled $2,953,775 as the city’s year-to-date collection, totaling $24,944,980, was 23% more than what was collected January 2020 to September 2020.

Historically, September represents about 8% of annual collections, according to the city.

In September, collections in most sectors showed an increase, including lodging and amenities, which saw the greatest rise at 34%. However, collections by liquor and marijuana stores both saw decreases when compared with September 2020.

The majority of sales tax collected in September was from the U.S. Highway 40 corridor in Steamboat. Individuals purchasing goods from outside of town, namely through direct online ordering or other methods, saw a 41% increase in sales tax collected from that category in September. Though more taxes were collected locally than through purchases made online, according to the city’s report.

The city’s accommodations tax was up 33% in September compared with last year. The accommodation tax is primarily dedicated to local trail projects since the Yampa Street improvements portion of Referendum 2A was completed last year. A small amount each year is also dedicated toward the marketing of these projects and capital improvements at Haymaker Golf Course.

Building use tax, which is used to fund the city’s capital projects, netted $261,162 in September. Year-to-date building use tax collections were up 149% when compared with the same period last year.

