Steamboat library hosting Peeps Show through Sunday

The community’s book-inspired Peeps dioramas will remain on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Sunday, April 16, on the second floor of Bud Werner Library in Library Hall.

The contest comes in the spirit of Washington Post’s classic contest, and the library is sponsoring its third annual book-inspired Peeps diorama competition. During March, book lovers of all ages imagined literary scenes using Peeps, and then crafted individual dioramas inside shoe boxes.

People may stop by to view the dioramas in person and vote for the Peep-le’s Choice awards. Winners will be announced in the library’s weekly newsletter on April 23.