Steamboat library expands summer hours
The Bud Werner Library in Steamboat Springs has adjusted its hours for the summer.
Starting Wednesday, June 1, the library is open for in-person and curbside service from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Programs in Library Hall will also shift to a later 7 p.m. start time for the summer.
The library’s digital collection of books, music, movies and research resources is still available all day every day with a library card. Go to SteamboatLibrary.org for more.
