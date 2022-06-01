Steamboat library expands summer hours

The Bud Werner Library in Steamboat Springs has adjusted its hours for the summer.

Starting Wednesday, June 1, the library is open for in-person and curbside service from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Programs in Library Hall will also shift to a later 7 p.m. start time for the summer.

The library’s digital collection of books, music, movies and research resources is still available all day every day with a library card. Go to SteamboatLibrary.org for more.