Steamboat lawyer named to Top 100 criminal defense attorneys list

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Doug Timmerman of Melnick Timmerman LLC in Steamboat Springs has been selected by National Trial Lawyers as one of its Top 100 Criminal Defense Trial Lawyers in Colorado.

Membership in the organization is by invitation only and is limited to the top 100 attorneys in each state or region who have demonstrated excellence and have achieved outstanding results in their careers in either civil plaintiff or criminal defense law.

The selection process is based on a multi-phase process that includes peer nominations combined with third party research.

The National Trial Lawyers is a professional organization comprised of the trial lawyers from across the country. It provides accreditation and essential legal news, information and continuing education to trial lawyers across the U.S.

Timmerman has been practicing law in Steamboat since 2006 and spent his first two years working with Cheryl Hardy-Moore.