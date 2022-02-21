Steamboat lawyer appointed as Routt County Judge
Steamboat Springs criminal defense lawyer Erin Wilson will be the next judge for Routt County Court in Colorado’s 14th Judicial District.
Wilson will replace Judge James Gerrecht, who is retiring March 7. Gov. Jared Polis appointed Wilson, who was a deputy public defender in Fort Collins from 2006-2013, to the position on Friday, Feb. 18.
Wilson is currently a criminal defense attorney in Steamboat Springs, where she handles a wide variety of cases, ranging from drug offenses to murder charges. Wilson earned her law degree from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 2006.
Gerrecht is ending a 34-year run on the bench in Routt County after being appointed in 1987. He is 71 years old. Colorado law requires judges to retire at age 72.
