Steamboat Lake cancels 4th of July fireworks

NORTH ROUTT — Steamboat Lake State Park officials announced Thursday morning the cancellation of this year’s Fourth of July fireworks display, one of the only local aerial shows still planned.

“We’re sad to announce that the fireworks planned for Saturday have been canceled by the Routt County Sheriff,” read an announcement on Steamboat Lake State Park’s Facebook page.

The Routt County Sheriff’s Office, which issued the cancellation, was concerned not by immediate fire danger from the fireworks but because of unusually large crowds that would potentially gather at the state park north of Clark.

“Because cars will often park on the sides of roads, there was the concern that fires could be started off the park by spectators,” the announcement said. “With the large Muddy Slide Fire in the southern part of the county taking huge resources, the county just would not have enough resources to fight another fire.”

Routt County remains under Stage 2 fire restrictions, which in part prohibits all fireworks.

To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.