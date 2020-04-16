Steamboat interfaith group hosts discussion on navigating the COVID-19 pandemic

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A Steamboat Springs interfaith group is hosting a virtual discussion aimed at helping people navigate the spiritual and emotional concerns raised by the COVID-19 pandemic.

From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 16, leaders from the Christian, Jewish, Islamic, Buddhist, Jesus Christ of the Church of Latter Day Saints and A Course in Miracles group will offer guidance based on their respective doctrines and perspectives.

Together, they are part of an interfaith group called Exploring the Sacred, which Steamboat resident Marchele McCarthy founded with her husband, Tim, in 2004. They started the group as a way to convene the beliefs of various religions in an effort to bridge divides between people of different faiths.

With the pandemic causing so many negative emotions, things like anxiety, grief and fear, Marchele said she wanted the group to glean wisdom from its diverse religions. In the spirit of its founding principle, she also hopes the discussion can remind people of the positive elements, such as compassion and kindness, that spirituality can provide, regardless of one’s religious views.

“We can use this as an opportunity for connection,” McCarthy said.

If you go What: Interfaith discussion on navigating the COVID-19 pandemic When: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 16 Where: Zoom meeting. To join, visit Exploring the Sacred’s website at http://www.exploringthesacred.org/new-events

The panel discussion will feature a Q&A during which people can join the conversation.

To join the meeting, which will be held via Zoom, visit the group’s website at http://www.exploringthesacred.org/new-events. People also can tune in on the group’s Facebook page and watch the discussion live.