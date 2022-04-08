Steamboat Inn closes doors, not expected to reopen as hotel

The Inn at Steamboat will be closing its doors Sunday April 10, 2022, and is unlikely to reopen as a hotel, according to a Facebook post.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.

The Inn at Steamboat, a longstanding hotel in the shadow of the Steamboat Resort, will close its doors on Sunday, April 10, and is not expected to return to operating as a hotel.

“I am so sorry to share the news that The Inn at Steamboat is being sold at the end of April and will no longer be operating as a hotel,” a Facebook post from the hotel read. “Thank you to all of our repeat guests for the good times we had here at our little hotel. We will miss you all.”

Reached over the phone, Manager Julie Brown confirmed on Friday, April 8, that the hotel at 3070 Columbine Drive will close Sunday — the final day of the ski season at Steamboat Resort.

The history of the 33-room inn dates back to the late 1960s, when it was built as a traditional motel on the south side of Walton Creek Road, one of the few commercial buildings there at the time.

The property continued to operate as a hotel and has had several different owners, and different approaches, throughout the years.

As the 2021-22 ski season in Steamboat draws to a close, it appears the property is going to be put on the market, and its future remains unclear at this point

“Nothing’s set in stone at this point with whoever’s buying it,” said Brown, who has managed the property the past five years. “I’m not sure what exactly is going to happen to it.”

