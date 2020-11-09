Steamboat II, Silver Spur to be without water until Tuesday
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Two large residential subdivisions outside Steamboat Springs will be left without water until Tuesday, according to local officials.
Steamboat II and Silver Spur on the west side of Steamboat will not have water until at least Tuesday morning, according to the Steamboat Springs Water District. That’s a result of two water main breaks in the area.
Water district officials said the outage would not affect the nearby Heritage Park subdivision.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User