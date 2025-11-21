Steamboat human trafficking case transferred to district court

The case against a man accused of human trafficking was transferred from Routt County Court to the 14th Judicial District Court after a preliminary hearing Monday, according to the Routt County Combined Courts clerk’s office.

Morgan Richard, 31, of Steamboat Springs was arrested just after noon on Aug. 21 and charged with human trafficking for sexual servitude, sexual assault, third-degree assault and domestic violence.

The arrest affidavit states that Richard allegedly “forced” the reporting party to “have sex with his drug dealer so that he could get cocaine.”

According to the affidavit, Richard had two active arrest warrants in Grand Junction. One warrant was for failing to appear in court, domestic violence and criminal mischief, and the other was for failing to appear and a DUI.

Richard also has an “extensive criminal history to include domestic violence, assault and drugs,” states the affidavit.

The case was transferred to district court following a preliminary hearing Monday. District Court Billy-George Hertzke will preside over the case moving forward.

As of Thursday, Richard remained in the Routt County Jail under a $25,000 bond, according to the clerk’s office.

Anyone involved in human trafficking is encouraged to reach out to the confidential Advocates of Routt County 24/7 Safe Line at 970-879-8888 or SafeLine@AdvocatesRC.org .

To reach the National Human Trafficking Hotline, call 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733.

Editor’s note: Every person accused of a crime is presumed to be innocent unless and until their guilt is established beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.