Steamboat hospital reports 4 hospitalizations for COVID-19

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — There are currently no hospitalized patients with COVID-19 at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs, according to communications specialist Lindsey Reznicek.

So far, four patients with COVID-19 have been admitted to the hospital in Steamboat, three recovered enough to be discharged and one patient was transferred to another facility.

“When a patient is able to finish their recovery at home with loved ones, we celebrate with them,” Dr. Laura Sehnert, YVMC chief medical officer, said in a news release.

There has been one death reported thus far in Routt County due to COVID-19. A woman who was a resident at Casey’s Pond died last week. She was over 100 years old.

As of Wednesday, there have been 43 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Routt County out of 569 tests administered. Of those, seven were identified through contact tracing and have not been confirmed with a test. Twenty-nine of the 43 cases are listed as recovered.

While the trends in Routt County appear relatively positive at this time, public health officials urge area residents to continue social distancing measures, so as to ensure those positive trends don’t change.

“The low rate of hospitalizations at YVMC suggests that the efforts by Routt County citizens to practice social distancing and other COVID-19 prevention measures have been effective,” said Dr. Brian Harrington, Routt County Public Health chief medical officer, in a news release. “We are eager to ease restrictions but must continue efforts to keep each other safe and prevent an uptick in positive cases and potential hospitalizations.”

For the first time Wednesday, testing was made available to any pre-registered Routt County resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms through a community drive-through testing event at the Howelsen Hill parking lot. County public health officials acquired supplies for about 200 tests for two days of testing. Approximately 60 people pre-registered for Wednesday, according to public health officials, and there are still available tests for Saturday.

Those wishing to get tested will need to call 970-870-5577 for an over-the-phone screening and to set up an appointment. The primary symptoms required for testing include fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, lack of appetite and/or body aches.

Employees at businesses and customers ​are required to wear a mask, according to a Routt County public health order.

