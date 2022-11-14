Steamboat honors record technicians for Law Enforcement Record Personnel Week

Gov. Jared Polis recently reapproved a proclamation designating the week of Nov. 7-11 as Law Enforcement Records Personnel Week, and the city of Steamboat Springs made sure to highlight its team of record technicians.

“The records team provides vital services for the Steamboat Springs Police Department that fulfills our mission in serving the community,” said Support Services Manager Christina Stewart in a news release on Monday, Nov. 14. “This annual proclamation week shines a special light on their dedication; however, their efforts remain at the highest levels every day of the year.”

According to the release, records professionals for the Steamboat Springs Police Department and Routt County Sheriff’s Office perform a wide variety of tasks that provide customer service to the community while ensuring the accuracy of complex record gathering, reporting and dissemination of materials. They maintain the integrity of reporting systems that are critical to providing information for investigators, administrators, officers and the public.

Typically, the SSPD Records Department produces more than 700 transfers of case information and digital evidence to the district attorney’s office and municipal court. Over the past three years, the department has fulfilled on average 500 report copy requests, 194 records checks and more than 30 statistical requests annually.

“I am grateful for the support our records team provides to the public, sworn officers and partner agencies,” Stewart said.