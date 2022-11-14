Steamboat honors record technicians for Law Enforcement Record Personnel Week
Gov. Jared Polis recently reapproved a proclamation designating the week of Nov. 7-11 as Law Enforcement Records Personnel Week, and the city of Steamboat Springs made sure to highlight its team of record technicians.
“The records team provides vital services for the Steamboat Springs Police Department that fulfills our mission in serving the community,” said Support Services Manager Christina Stewart in a news release on Monday, Nov. 14. “This annual proclamation week shines a special light on their dedication; however, their efforts remain at the highest levels every day of the year.”
According to the release, records professionals for the Steamboat Springs Police Department and Routt County Sheriff’s Office perform a wide variety of tasks that provide customer service to the community while ensuring the accuracy of complex record gathering, reporting and dissemination of materials. They maintain the integrity of reporting systems that are critical to providing information for investigators, administrators, officers and the public.
Typically, the SSPD Records Department produces more than 700 transfers of case information and digital evidence to the district attorney’s office and municipal court. Over the past three years, the department has fulfilled on average 500 report copy requests, 194 records checks and more than 30 statistical requests annually.
“I am grateful for the support our records team provides to the public, sworn officers and partner agencies,” Stewart said.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.