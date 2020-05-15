Steamboat honors COVID-19 victims

A helicopter with Classic Air Medical hovers over Casey's Pond during a memorial on Friday for the victims of COVID-19.

Derek Maiolo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Sunshine emerged from the storm clouds above Steamboat Springs just in time to honor the victims of the COVID-19 virus during a statewide memorial on Friday evening.

At 7 p.m., a line of first responder vehicles around Casey’s Pond activated their emergency lights, and a helicopter from Classic Air Medical conducted a flyover of the senior living center, which has been the hardest-hit in the community, as part of the ceremony.

Gov. Jared Polis asked all Coloradoans to take a moment of silence to honor the more than 1,000 victims of the novel coronavirus, six of whom died in Routt County.

“Too many Coloradans have lost family members and friends to this deadly virus, and we honor and celebrate their lives especially because many victims couldn’t have proper in-person funerals, remembrances, and wakes,” Polis said in a statement.

As of Friday, the county had 64 confirmed cases. Colorado had more than 20,475 cases, and the state’s death toll was 1,062.

The state remains under a safer-at-home order, which has allowed some businesses to reopen but maintains stringent health protocols. People are urged to wash their hands, wear protective face coverings at stores and keep physical distance.

“This is a challenging moment for many of our friends and neighbors, and to those Coloradans who are struggling: you are not alone and we are all in this together,” Polis said. “Together we can avoid burying and remembering more Coloradans far too early.”

