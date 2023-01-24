Steamboat hockey team ranked 5th in league
Steamrolling its way through the regular season schedule, Steamboat Springs hockey is 7-3-1 on the year.
One thing to note about that record though, is all three losses have come to 5A schools when Steamboat competes at the 4A level.
The Sailors are 3-0 in league play and hold the No. 5 overall ranking in the 4A classification, putting the team in the driver’s seat for a deep run come the playoffs in late February.
Steamboat’s most recent win came against Summit on Saturday, Jan. 21. The team put in seven goals including a hat trick from senior Kael Pearson, who helped launch the team to a 7-3 victory.
Next up for the Sailors will be a road game against Glenwood Springs on Friday, followed by Steamboat’s senior night celebration at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, in Howelsen Ice Arena.
Steamboat Springs 7, Summit 3
SS 2 4 1
S 2 1 0
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.