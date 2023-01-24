Steamboat hockey team ranked 5th in league

Now with a 7-3-1 season record, Steamboat hockey is prepared to take on the final eight games of the regular season en route to a potential run in the playoffs starting Feb. 21.

Steamrolling its way through the regular season schedule, Steamboat Springs hockey is 7-3-1 on the year.

One thing to note about that record though, is all three losses have come to 5A schools when Steamboat competes at the 4A level.

The Sailors are 3-0 in league play and hold the No. 5 overall ranking in the 4A classification, putting the team in the driver’s seat for a deep run come the playoffs in late February.

Steamboat’s most recent win came against Summit on Saturday, Jan. 21. The team put in seven goals including a hat trick from senior Kael Pearson, who helped launch the team to a 7-3 victory.

Next up for the Sailors will be a road game against Glenwood Springs on Friday, followed by Steamboat’s senior night celebration at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, in Howelsen Ice Arena.

Steamboat Springs 7, Summit 3

