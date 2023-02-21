Steamboat hockey ranked No. 2, poised for playoff push
Closing the regular season with a seven-game win streak and winning the 4A Mountain League, Steamboat Springs hockey earned the No. 2 ranking in the state for playoffs.
As the second seed, the Sailors earned a first-round bye and home ice advantage through the quarterfinals.
The team powered its way through the regular season on a 14-4-1 record, 9-1 in division and 8-0-1 at home.
Behind the team’s top scorers of seniors Andrew Kempers and Landon Smith, as well as the incredible goalkeeping of senior Rush Hale and junior Cade Kavanagh, the Sailors are ready and prepared to make a run in the playoffs.
Due to the first-round bye, Steamboat will play its first postseason game at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Howelsen Ice Arena. The Sailors will host the winner of the No. 7 Kent Denver vs. No. 10 Summit matchup, which takes place Friday, Feb. 24.
Steamboat played Kent Denver earlier in the month and won 5-1 on the road. The Sailors have defeated Summit in both meetings this year with 7-3 and 5-3 victories.2023 CHSAA State Ice Hockey Championships 4A
