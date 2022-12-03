Steamboat hockey falls in OT
Steamboat Springs ice hockey opened the regular season on Friday, Dec. 2 with a game on the road against Fort Collins.
Fort Collins represents multiple high schools in the Poudre School District and was ranked No. 9 in the 5A coaches poll heading into the game.
Striking first, the Sailors took a 1-0 lead all the way to the third period where the teams found themselves tied 2-2 at the end of regulation.
Overtime resulted in a Fort Collins goal from a faceoff play, giving Steamboat its first loss of the year and putting the team at 0-1 on the season.
The Sailors look to even up their season record on Friday, Dec. 9 in a road game against Durango.
Fort Collins 3, Steamboat Springs 2 (OT)
FC 0 0 2 1
SS 1 0 1 0
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
