Steamboat, Hayden wrestlers combat at Rumble in the Rockies

Hayden junior Kyler Campbell wrestles an opponent at the Rifle Duals on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Gayle Zimmerman/Courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — At Rumble in the Rockies, a dual style tournament, the Steamboat Springs and Hayden high school wrestling teams had highs and lows.

Hayden went 3-2 in its five duals, defeating Basalt, Grand Valley and Grand Junction, while losing to Glenwood Springs and Central.

Junior Wyatt Murphy went 2-2, pinning his Grand Valley opponent in three minutes and one second and earning a technical fall over his Grand Junction opponent. Freshman Cody Hawn also went 2-2, with all four of his matches being decided by fall.

Senior Hunter Planansky wrestled in all five duals, winning four matches by way of fall. He lost his first match 6-2 against Amos Wilson of Glenwood Springs.

Junior Payton Planansky won all three of his bouts by fall, while junior Kyler Campbell went 2-0 with a fall and a major decision.

The Sailors also went 3-2, falling to Rifle and Meeker while defeating Central, Coal Ridge and Glenwood Springs.

Senior Tucker Havel wrestled in all five duals, dropping just one contest as Rifle’s Bryce Rowley won by ultimate tie breaker. Senior Spencer Mader endured four matchups, losing by sudden victory to Connor Blunt of Meeker. Senior John Slowey also lost to his Meeker challenger, as Colby Clatterbaugh won 7-5. Slowey won his other three bouts. Meanwhile, senior Caleb Anderson went 5-0.

Juniors Ivan Reynolds and Cole Moon both went 2-2 over the tournament.

Two Rams place at Wiggins Invite

As he has all season, Soroco High School junior Kody Logan continued to be perfect as he went 3-0 in the 152-pound weight bracket to collect first.

In the 138-pound B bracket, freshman Gavyn Salberg went 2-2 to take third. He opened the day with a loss to Lochlan Osborne of Lyons but came back to win 14-7 over Silas Nowlin of Longmont. With just 18 seconds left in his next match, he was pinned by Jake Hewes of Fort Morgan. Salberg ended the day with a dominant win, pinning a Greeley Central grappler in 25 seconds.

Also at 138, Zack Clyncke went 2-2, while junior Darrel Ebaugh won one of his three bouts at 145 pounds. At heavyweight, senior Tristan Singer collected two wins and a pair of losses, all of which were decided by fall.

Clark earns second at Take the Crown

Soroco freshman Makenzie Clark finished second at the Take the Crown Invitational in Denver. The Ram won her quarterfinal and semifinal by fall, which put her in the championship at 147 pounds.

In the final minute of the match, Alissa DuBois of Bennett pinned Clark for the victory.

Rumble in the Rockies at Rifle

Saturday, Jan. 18

Glenwood Springs 36, Hayden 24

106: Kodi Ingols, H, fall Isaac Lepe, GS, 0:19

138: Erik Krauth, GS, dec. Wyatt Murphy, H, 2-0

160: Elo Garcia, GS, fall Cody Hawn, H, 0:19

182: Amos Wilson, GS, dec. Hunter Planansky, 6-2

Hayden 42, Basalt 18

120: Kyler Campbell, H, fall Fisher Mitchell, B, 5:15

160: Cody Hawn, H, fall Brady Samuelson, B, 1:26

182: Hunter Planansky, H, fall Jose Castorena, B, 2:47

Hayden 37, Grand Valley 36

106: Kodi Ingols, H, fall Teagan Jacobs, GV, 2:44

138: Wyatt Murphy, H, fall Conner Ostermiller, GV, 3:01

145: Payton Planansky, H, fall Yancy Cose, GV, 5:45

160: Conrad Demann, GV, fall Cody Hawn, H, 0:37

182: Hunter Planansky, H, fall Brayden Harper, 2:30

Central 43, Hayden 28

113: Dagen Harris, C, dec. Sabyn Hager, H, 13-8

120: Kyler Campbell, H, maj. dec. Nick Matthews, C, 15-2

138: Jaysten Sanchez, C, maj. dec. Wyatt Murphy, H, 13-2

145: Payton Planansky, H, fall Jace Abbott, C

182: Hunter Planansky, H, fall Devin Bresako, C

Hayden 35, Grand Junction 30

113: Colton Romero, GJ, fall Sabyn Hager, H, 2:00

138: Wyatt Murphy, H, tech. fall Anthony Keeler, GJ, 16-1

145: Payton Planansky, H, fall Peyton Harris, GJ, 2:00

160: Cody Hawn, H, fall Ethan Guy-Bowen, GJ, 4:00

182: Hunter Planansky, H, fall Zach Johnson, GJ

Steamboat Springs 48, Central 30

113: Dagen Harris, C, fall Kaleb Young, SS

120: Nick Matthews, C, fall Archer Bosick, SS

132: Spencer Mader, SS, Louis Grasso, C

138: Tucker Havel, SS, fall Jaysten Sanchez, C

145: Kirby Reeves, SS, fall JAce Abbott, C

152: Caleb Anderson, SS, fall Bryce Jacobson, C

182: Cole Moon, SS, fall Devin Bresako, C

195: John Slowey, SS, fall Dominick Vaughn

Steamboat Springs 54, Coal Ridge 18

113: Emjai Holder, CR, fall Kaleb Young, SS

138: Tucker Havel, SS, fall Jared Richel, CR

152: Caleb Anderson, SS, fall Landon Brewer, CR

170: Ivan Reynolds, SS, fall Ronin Rockey, CR

220: John Slowey, SS, fall Kaden Lord, CR

Rifle 43, Steamboat Springs 18

106: Hunter Bercher, R, fall Cole Muhme, SS, 1:18

113: Chris Archulata, R, tech. fall Kaleb Young, SS, 17-1

120: Caleb Gieselman, R, tech. fall Archer Bosick, SS, 19-2

132: Spencer Mader, SS, dec. Talon Cordova, R, 3-0

138: Bryce Rowley, R, UTB, Tucker Havel, SS, 5-4

145: Kirby Reeves, SS, fall Uriel Gonzalez, 3:05

152: Caleb Anderson, SS, fall Justin Hednerson, R, 5:35

160: Dillon Tiffany, R, fall Ivan Reynolds, SS, 3:26

182: Grant House, R, fall Cole Moon, SS, 3:07

195: John Slowey, SS, dec. Alex Guardado, R, 4-3

Steamboat Springs 51, Glenwood Springs 18

106: Cole Muhme, SS, fall Isaac Lepe, GS, 1:53

132: Spencer Mader, SS, fall Kodiak Kellogg, GS, 3:55

138: Tucker Havel, SS, dec. Erik Krauth, GS, 8-4

152: Caleb Anderson, SS, fall Caden Howe, GS, 2:57

160: Ivan Reynolds, SS, fall Elo Garcia, GS, 3:00

182: Amos Wilson, GS, fall Cole Moon, SS, 0:34

Meeker 51, Steamboat Springs 16

106: Ty Goedert, M, fall Cole Muhme, SS, 3:13

113: Owen Hannemann, M, fall Kaleb Young, SS, 0:58

120: Kaden Franklin, M, fall Archer Bosick, SS, 4:39

132: Connor Blunt, M, SV Spencer Mader, SS, 8-3

138: Tyson Portwood, M, fall Brodie Bosick, SS, 4:00

145: Tucker Havel, SS, fall Dagon Dade, M, 1:14

152: Caleb Anderson, SS, maj. dec. Elijah Leblanc, M, 14-2

160: Dax Sheridan, M, dec. Ivan Reynolds, SS, 13-11

182: Cole Moon, SS, fall Chase Callahan, M, 0:36

195: Colby Clatterbaugh, M, dec. John Slowey, SS, 7-5

Wiggins Invite

138: Cons. 2:Zach Clyncke, S, injury default Kimberly Morales, Sterling. Cons. 3: David Keller, Fort Morgan, fall Clynchke, S, 3:43. Jake Hawes, Fort Morgan, fall Gavyn Salberg, S, 5:42. Salberg, S, fall Christian Ramos, Greeley Central, 0:25.

145: Cons. 2: Darrel Ebaugh, S, maj. dec. Louis Arenas, Greeley Central, 14-3. Cons. 3: Eddy Loya, Littleton, fall Ebaugh, S, 1:52.

152: semi: Kody Logan, S, fall Justin Lovato, Greeley Lovato, Greeley Central, 2:00. 1st: Logan, S, fall Cameron Wood, West Grand, 3:35.

285: Cons. 3: Tristan Singer, S, fall Justin Sanger, Longmont, 1:37. Cons. semi: Lars Sims, Yuma, fall Singer, S, 1:00.

Take the Crown Invite

147: Quarter: Makenzie Clark, S, fall Lily Steinbach, Douglas, 5:44. semi: Clark, S, fall Gillian Ward, Arapahoe, 1:48. 1st: Alissa DuBois, Bennett, fall Clark, S, 5:04.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.