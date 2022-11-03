Steamboat, Hayden volleyball teams qualify for regional tournaments

Steamboat Springs senior Holland DelGuerico is set up to put the ball down in the opening set of a volleyball match against Glenwood Springs on Sept. 15, 2022. Both Steamboat and Hayden volleyball earned spots at the 4A and 2A regional tournaments respectively. The Sailors will travel to Niwot and Hayden goes to Fowler for the regional matches on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Volleyball season continues for the Sailors and Tigers who officially earned bids to their respective regional tournaments.

Each regional tournament is made up of 36 teams split into 12 brackets of three teams. The winner of each bracket punches its ticket to the state tournament.

Closing out the season winning eight of its last nine matches, Steamboat Springs earned its spot in the 4A regional tournament as the No. 18 seed, pinning the team against No. 7 Niwot and No. 30 Pueblo East at regionals.

Hayden finished the regular season on a 13-8 record, taking the No. 21 seed in the 2A regional and setting itself up to play No. 4 Fowler and No. 33 Cedaredge.

The host of each grouping is based on the team with the best ranking, meaning Steamboat will travel to Niwot and Hayden goes to Fowler for all regional matches on Saturday, Nov. 5.

