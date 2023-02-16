Steamboat Gondola, Thunderhead Lodge close on Thursday morning

Thunderhead Lodge and Steamboat Gondola were closed due to burst water pipes as of 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, according to Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp.

The extreme cold that prevented Steamboat Resort from opening Wednesday, Feb. 15, caused pipes to freeze, and upon thawing, they began to leak into Thunderhead Lodge.

In conjunction with area health and fire officials, resort officials determined a disruption to the fire suppression system posed a safety risk, so the entire building was closed. Because the gondola uses the lower level of the lodge, it too was shut down.

Crews are working on fixing the leaks to reopen the building and gondola as soon as possible.