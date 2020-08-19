Steamboat golfers already are getting ready for playoffs

Members of the Steamboat Springs boys golf team warm up on the putting green ahead of their practice at Haymaker Golf Course on Monday, Aug. 17.

Shelby Reardon STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The boys golfers out of Steamboat Springs High School feel lucky. “I feel like we are (lucky) because golf is a low risk sport because you’re spread out all over the course and you’re with a max of three other people compared to wrestling or football when you’re in a tight area,” said junior Travis Seitz. Seitz, Kagan and many other Sailor golfers are not only able to play their sport more-or-less normally despite many changes to other fall sports, they were also able to play all summer. “It’s been nice. Because of last semester’s online school, you’d be done by 11 o’clock,” said sophomore Colin Kagan. “You could get out here by noon and have the entire afternoon.” So, ahead of a shortened season, the Sailors are feeling ready to go. The season starts early next week when the team will divide and conquer at Eagle and Vail. Travel is limited by no overnight trips, as well as the closed section of interstate. So, the schedule is subject to change as head coach Andrew Donner tries to find some competitive tournaments for his golfers ahead of state on Oct. 5 and 6. “It’s just another element to battle this year,” said Donner. Donner said the one benefit of fewer competitions is more practice time. Typically, once the season begins, it’s tournament after tournament, but this year, the team will have more time to regroup and work on things. “It’s not the worst thing we’re staying home a lot,” said Donner. Steamboat Springs golfer Colin Kagan warms up on the driving range ahead of practice at Haymaker Golf Course on Monday, Aug. 17.

Shelby Reardon

With less time for athletes to find their swing over the course of the season, Donner is applying playoff pressure from the get-go. In past years, he’d look at tournament results to determine the top four guys to send to regionals. This fall, he’s sending his eight varsity players out to the course for regional tryouts twice a week.

“They’re getting two rounds to see where they stand,” said Donner. “That makes it a little different as far as regionals go. I think it’s good to see how they play under pressure in a tournament.”

Seitz and Kagan are both state returners and confident they can get back there. Jack Becker, the lone senior and Jeremy Nolting are also expected to be strong players. The rest of the team has less experience on the greens, but show promise for the program in the future.

While the team is young and full of new players from the lack of fall sports, Seitz is confident his team can get be a strong regional competitor and get to state.

“My dad always says it’s not how, it’s how many. If you have three horrible shots and one good shot, you still made par. If we still play each of our games, not worry about what the other team is doing, just keep your cool, we should have a good round and a good season.”

