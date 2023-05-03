Steamboat golfer wins tournament, as Sailors tie Vail Mountain for team title
Steamboat Springs girls golf was finally able to make it back on the course for a competition against Vail Mountain and Eagle Valley on Monday, May 1, at Eagle Ranch Golf Course.
The par-72 course played 5,497 yards from the red tees as the Sailors tied the Vail Mountain Gore Rangers for first with team scores of 163. Eagle Valley finished at 273.
The best two finishers from each team were counted toward the official score.
Sophomore Kaitlyn Grommeck won the event, shooting five over par for a score of 77.
Limiting her scorecard to six bogeys, Grommeck’s best hole was the par-four ninth where she closed out the front nine with a birdie. She was just one over par through the front nine.
Katharina Cosby’s round of 14 over par was good for fourth overall on the day. The freshman shot the only eagle of the event on the par-four 14th hole.
Steamboat’s other competitors included sophomore Violet O’Connell and freshman Maddy Moline, who shot 39 and 51 over par, respectively.
The Sailors will soon compete closer to home with a tournament against Moffat County at the Yampa Valley Golf Course on Monday, May 8.
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
