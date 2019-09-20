Steamboat golf takes 10th at Keystone, led by Henninger

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Seeing some teams they hadn’t yet this fall, the Steamboat Springs High School golf team finished 10th at the Keystone Ranch Invite on Thursday, Sept. 19.

The Sailors accumulated 256 total strokes, finishing 30 strokes behind Mullen who won with 226.

Senior Tommy Henninger led Steamboat, swinging a 79, good for 12th. Sophomore Travis Seitz earned an 86 to take 27th, while junior Jack Becker placed 45th with an 89 on the day. Freshmen Colin Kagan and Jeremy Nolting tied for 48th, both earning a 91. Freshman Charlie Thompson and senior Spencer Romig rounded out the Sailors golfer, finishing 55th and 58th, respectively.

Steamboat is preparing for the 4A Region 3 event on Thursday, Sept. 26, at Coyote Creek Golf Course in Fort Lupton. However, the top Sailors are so competitive, head coach Andrew Donner is having a qualifier at Rolling Stone Ranch Golf Course to determine who the top four are.

Keystone Ranch Invite

Thursday, Sept. 19

Team scores: 1, Mullen 226. 2, Basalt 233. 3, Peak to Peak 237. 4, Aspen 239. 5, Regis Jesuit 241. 6, Summit 247. 7, Battle Mountain 251. 8, Eagle Valley 253. 9, Legacy 255. 10, Steamboat Springs 256. 10, Coal Ridge 256. 12, Colorado Academy 259. 13, Buena Vista 287. 14, Palisade 271. 15, Moffat County 283. 16, Dakota Ridge 315.

Individual top 10: Suchit Sharma, Peak to Peak, 72. 2, Ryley Cibula, Summit, 73. 3, Rhett Johnson, Mullen, 74. 4, Tyler Sims, Basalt, 75. 5, Eli Marquez, Mullen, 76. 5, Cole Reister, Mullen, 76. 5, David Long, Peak to Peak, 76. 5, Nic Pevny, Aspen, 76. 5, David Berg, Regis Jesuit, 76. 10, Blake Exelbert, Basalt, 77. 10, Jack Pevny, Aspen, 77.

Steamboat finishers: 12, Tommy Henninger 79. 27, Travis Seitz 86. 45, Jack Becker 89. 48, Colin Kagan 91. 48, Jeremy Nolting 91. 55, Charlie Thompson 95. 58, Spencer Romig 97.

Steamboat golf Aug. 21: at Black Canyon, 6th Aug. 22: at Cobble Creek, 11th Aug. 26: at Bookcliff, 11th Aug. 27: at Tiara Rado, 10th Aug. 28: at Rifle Creek, 4th Sept. 3: at Aspen, 2nd Sept. 4: at Yampa Valley, 5th Sept. 5: Haymaker, 4th Sept. 17: at Vail, 1st Sept. 19: at Keystone, 10th Sept. 26: at Coyote Creek Oct. 7-8: State

