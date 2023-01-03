Steamboat golf simulator opens next week

The golf simulator at Haymaker Golf Course will open on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2022.

City of Steamboat Springs/Courtesy photo

Golf is a winter sport in Steamboat Springs and is now more accessible than ever with the opening of the Trackman 4 Golf Simulator at Haymaker Golf Course.

The simulator will open to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 10, for hourly rentals and lessons. There will also be a grand opening celebration from 3-7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.

The open house will include a “closest to the pin” competition for a chance to win two free hours of simulator time. Haymaker Pros will be there, sharing information about winter and summer programs, memberships, leagues and more.

Cost to rent the simulator for an hour for up to four players is $75. The machine will be open noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Drinks and snacks are available to purchase as well.

Lessons will be $135 an hour or $100 for juniors. Professionals will also be available for club and ball fitting sessions.