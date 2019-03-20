STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs High School girls tennis team defeated Evergreen 5-2 on the road on Wednesday, March 20.

Steamboat junior Mae Thorp won the No. 1 singles match against Zoe Love, 6-3, 6-2. Junior Noelle Cerone added an exciting defeat of Alexa Endsley winning the first set 7-6 in a 7-4 tiebreaker, then taking the second set 6-4.

The No. 1 doubles team of juniors Morgan Sauerbrey and Lauren Ehrlich defeated Alyssa and Ashley Simon, 6-3, 6-2.

Seniors Maddie Heydon and Soria Rabanal took home a 6-3, 6-0 defeat of Lucy Bosch and Taylor Martinez. The No. 3 doubles team of freshmen Lauren Fullerton and Liesel Wilkinson defeated Sabrina Proc and Maddie Lippert, 6-2, 6-2.

The only two losses for the Sailors came at No. 2 singles and No. 4 doubles. Junior Kara Stanhope and Katelyn Kline fell to Meagan Thompson and Sam Gilbert 7-5, 6-0. Lily Fox lost the singles match against Jen Lawrence, 6-2, 6-0.

“The varsity team was able to capitalize on the other team’s weaknesses and played very smart tennis because of it,” Sailors head coach Kristyn Wykert said. “The No. 3 freshman doubles team played with confidence and aggressiveness. Entire team, JV and varsity, had few unforced errors and outplayed Evergreen.”

