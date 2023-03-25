Steamboat girls tennis shows early improvements

Steamboat Springs High School girls tennis player Grace Brice played a competitive match against Vail Mountain during a home tournament on April 8, 2022, at the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center. Now a junior competing in No. 2 singles, Brice won her division at a tournament in Eaton on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs girls tennis is just two tournaments into the season and already showing improvements.

The team traveled to Eaton for a six-team tournament on Friday, March 24, and showed impressive results across all divisions.

Head coach Bill Conway was ecstatic with what he saw from his Sailors and believes the progress will only continue from here.

“Our first tournament in Grand Junction we were real intimidated and didn’t play well,” Conway said. “They found themselves in this tournament. It was the level of play we wanted to see and to see the team bonding that well was great.”

The highlights of the tournament were junior Grace Brice, who won the No. 2 singles division with freshman Lyla Baker taking second for No. 3 singles and the powerful duo of Evan Quinn and Kelsey Norland earning second for No. 1 doubles.

Most impressively, Steamboat took third in every other division.

“Grace Brice won her division which is a hug accomplishment because she was No. 3 singles last year and she stepped up to win No. 2 singles,” Conway said. “Then our freshman, Lyla Baker, had to withdraw with a calf injury but she had the potential to win No. 3 singles.”

Conway expects to see more of the same results in the team’s next match at home against Vail on Friday, March 31 at the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center. The Sailors follow that with a match on the road in Grand Junction on Saturday, April 1.

There is still a lot to work on, but Conway already has a plan to get the most out of his girls.

“This upcoming week, basically it’s about getting more comfortable with trusting what they know and then they’ll start working on different types of serves like kick serves and flat serves and stuff like that,” Conway said.

